 Anushka Sharma begins shooting for 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma begins shooting for ‘Chakda Xpress’

The actor reveals ‘moment from a story that needs to be told’ on her social media

Anushka Sharma begins shooting for ‘Chakda Xpress’

A still of Anushka Sharma from the film 'Chakda Xpress'. Credit: anushkasharma/Instagram

Mumbai, September 7

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to social media to reveal a glimpse of 'Chakda Xpress', which is inspired by the life and times of women cricket's all-time greatest fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

In the image, Anushka is seen recreating a moment from Jhulan's life.

Anushka as Jhulan is seen making a phone call while rain pours down around her.

She captioned it: "A moment from a story that needs to be told!"

Anushka is currently prepping before she starts another schedule of the film.

The Netflix film, which is tracing the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour.

She holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. IANS



