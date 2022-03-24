Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 24

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, being an ideal couple in real life, are now setting example by their reel life appearances as well. The duo have come together for a TV commercial. The two have earlier featured in many TV ads.

This time, the couple has come together in an advertisement for an interior design company. The video opens with Anushka Sharma roaming around in search of her hair clips. We then find Virat Kohli, dressed up as sikh, who has been using all her clips to strap wires scattered across the house. As an irritatedAnushkapulls out one to put on her hair, the loose wires fall down leaving her husband disappointed.

Anushka shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “For some reason, Virat decided to overestimate the power of a common clip. Thankfully @livspace interiors are not just stunning but smart too. #LoveTheWayYouLiv #homeinteriors.”

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017 and are now parents to one-year-old daughter, Vamika. The two had in fact, met on the sets of their first commercial together for a shampoo brand.

