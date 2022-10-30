 Anushka Sharma holds Vamika in viral pic, wraps up 'Chakda Xpress' Kolkata schedule : The Tribune India

Anushka Sharma holds Vamika in viral pic, wraps up 'Chakda Xpress' Kolkata schedule

Husband Virat Kohli dropped multiple red heart emoticons in the comment section

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma during the shooting of her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress'. ANI Photo



ANI

Kolkata, October 30

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Saturday dropped a string of pictures on her social media as she wrapped up the Kolkata schedule of her upcoming sports biopic film ‘Chakda Xpress’.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka dropped the photos which she captioned, “Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump!#ScheduleWrap #ChakdaXpress #Kolkata Belur math. Kalighat temple. Aliah phirni. Balwant singh ki chai and samose. Mithai ke baked and regular rasgulle. Paramount ke sherbet Girishch dey malaai roll. Puti ram ki kachori aloo.”

In the first picture, Anushka could be seen standing with folded hands on the banks of a river and donning a yellow ethnic suit paired up with a blue dupatta.

In the second picture, the 'NH-1' actor could be seen holding her daughter tightly in her hands on the streets of Kolkata in a white suit.

The next few pictures are of the mouth-watering delicacies of Kolkata which the actor seems to have enjoyed during her shoot.

Soon after the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor dropped these pictures, fans swamped the comment section and shared heart and fire emoticons.

Anushka's husband Cricketer Virat Kohli dropped multiple red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Feeling like wat took precedence." Preity Zinta wrote, "Omg !!! Delicious."

Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Kolkata and sweets and Samosa. Best combination ever." Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.  

