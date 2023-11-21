Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after team India's loss in the World Cup 2023 final match in Ahmedabad. Photo goes viral

ANI

Player of the Tournament Virat Kohli broke down after a painful defeat to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Kohli scored the most runs in the competition and was named player of the tournament. However, he was devastated by the loss. Amid the emotional moment, a picture surfaced on social media in which actress Anushka Sharma could be seen consoling her husband with a warm hug after team India’s loss. It soon went viral.

Big B says ‘feared team’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a note for the ‘men in blue’after their defeat. He wrote on social media: “T 4836 — Team India ... last night’s result is not, in anyway, a reflection of your talent, capability and standing … proud of you ... better things will happen ... keep at it ... the results of the 10 games you played exhibited that ... you are a feared team ... you are the best ... and shall remain so .. #TeamIndia #RohitSharma.”

Ranveer’s appreciation note

After team India’s defeat at the World Cup final match, actor Ranveer Singh shared an appreciation note for the ‘men in blue’, saying ‘let’s applaud our boys for giving it their all’. On Instagram, Ranveer wrote: “Some highs, some lows. Some good days, some bad days. Some wins, some losses. That’s sport. That’s life. We are all gutted, but let’s applaud our boys for giving it their all.”

Actress Deepika Padukone, who was also present at the stadium to witness the World Cup final match and shared an image of the Indian flag on Instagram.

SRK admires great spirit

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned an emotional note on X: “The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity. It’s a sport and there is always a bad day or two. Unfortunately, it happened today….but thank u Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket. & IANS

#Ahmedabad #Anushka Sharma #Australia #Cricket #Virat Kohli