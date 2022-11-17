Anushka Sharma is a 'favourite' of this cricketer, it's not Virat Kohli

ANI
Mumbai, November 17
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma will next be seen in ‘Chakda Xpress', the biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
On Wednesday, Goswami took to her social media account and started an "Ask Me Anything" session. A fan asked her to drop one word for Anushka, to which she wrote, "Favourite".
The actor also shared the story and dropped happy and red heart emoticons.
Directed by Prosit Roy, ‘Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career.
