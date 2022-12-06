Anushka Sharma 'loved, loved, loved being part of Qala'

Mumbai, December 6
Anushka Sharma made a special appearance in 'Qala' with the song 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar'. The actress says she did the number for the fun of it and no other reason whatsoever.
She says, "I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryears actress and I'm really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance. I wasn't expecting that people would like it so much but I'm glad that they did and are happy to see me on screen after sometime." Set in 1930s, 'Qala' is about the tumultuous relationship between an aspiring singer and her domineering mother. The film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan in his film debut.
She shared pictures from the movie:
On the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much talked about film 'Chakda Xpress'. The film is inspired by the life and times one of Indian women cricket's most revered cricketer.
IANS
