Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy dinner date ahead of T20 World Cup

ANI

Mumbai, May 29

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli left no stone unturned to steal everyone’s attention as they stepped out for dinner in Mumbai ahead of the former Indian captain heading for the T20 World Cup.

Before heading to the US, Virat was seen spending time with his wife and friends, former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge.

Several videos and pictures of Virushka, as the fans fondly call them, from their dinner date, have gone viral on social media.

One of the videos captured Anushka and Virat stepping out of an eatery in Bandra with Zaheer, Sagarika, and actor-cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur.

Anushka looked stunning in a white shirt nicely tucked in, paired with faded blue denim, high heels, and, complementing her outfit, a black handheld bag.

Virat, on the other hand, sported a black shirt and denim look.

Inside photos from the dinner outing have also surfaced on the internet.

In the photo shared by Anushka and Virat’s fan page on Instagram, the couple can be seen posing with the staff.

Earlier this month, Anushka made her first official public appearance at the cricket stadium since the birth of their son, Akaay Kohli.

Anushka was spotted extending her unwavering support to her husband’s team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 4.

