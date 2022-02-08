Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli following no-meat diet, opt for a planet-friendly alternative

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 8

India’s most celebrated couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have unanimously taken a decision to follow meat-free diet. They announced that they have been doing this for quite sometime now.

The couple took to Instagram to convey this decision and further added that they are not taking this initiative just because they are animal lovers, but due to the impact of consumption of meat on planet. They took this decision to lower the impact on planet and make it better for future generation, the actress said

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Virat and I are thrilled to join the #PlanetFriendlyTribe 💙🌏☘We believe that all of us have the power to protect our planet. And every little choice we make matters. Being total foodies, we love the fact that @bluetribeofficial’s Plant-based Meat lets us relish the experience of eating products that taste like meat, without the impact on the environment. Making it a palate-friendly as well as a planet-friendly alternative.”

The couple also announced that they have collaborated with Blue Tribe Foods, as investors and brand ambassadors, to promote products that are completely plant-based but tastes 100 per cent like meat. This initiative, thus will not have any impact on environment.

“It’s a way to satisfy our cravings, without the impact,” concluded Virat Kohli.

