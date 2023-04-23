Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli revisit favourite food joint in Bengaluru, get clicked with restaurant staff

Mumbai, April 23
Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli brought a huge smile to the staff of a popular restaurant in Bengaluru as they posed for a picture with them after having lunch there.
The couple, who are popularly called as 'Virushka' by their fans, shared a gamut of pictures from the Central Tiffin Room.
The restaurant also posted pictures on their Instagram page.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
In the pictures, Anushka can be seen in a long white dress and Virat looked dapper in a blue T-shirt, grey pants and a baseball cap.
Anushka, was accompanied by Virat, her parents, and other family friends. On her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared that she had lunch with her family and also posted pictures of dosa, halwa, vada and ice cream.
The official Instagram handle of the restaurant wrote: "It was lovely hosting you @virat.kohli and your family! Looking forward to your next visit." On the Bollywood front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film 'Chakda Xpress'.
IANS
