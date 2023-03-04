Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Mumbai, March 4
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and star Indian cricketer-husband Virat Kohli were at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to seek blessings.
Videos and photographs have been doing the rounds on social media, where the couple can be seen sitting inside the temple. The couple sat next to each other as Virat interacted with one of the priests.
In a video clip, Anushka was seen wearing a light pink saree, Virat chose a white number. He seemed to keep his head down as he prayed, with the priest seated beside him. At one point, the priest leans in and talks to him as well.
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021. Anushka will next be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia's CBI custody extended by 2 days
Special judge directs the Central agency to produce Aam Aadm...
No religious minority can freely live or practise its religion in Pakistan today: India at UN
'Pakistan obsessed with us while its people battle for livel...
Australian PM Anthony Albanese to play Holi, watch cricket on India visit from March 8 to 11
Both PMs will attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Sum...
Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever, say ICMR experts; IMA advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use
Fever goes away after three days but cough can persist for u...