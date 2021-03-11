Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wish ‘all Indians around the world’ Happy Independence Day with a Tricolour

ANI

Mumbai, August 15

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli wished all Indians around the world on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day and displayed the Indian flag at their residence in Mumbai, keeping up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

On the 76th Independence Day, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a picture with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli.

In the picture, the duo is seen standing in front of the flag smiling for the camera.

"Celebrating 75 years of our Independence. Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay. Jai Hind," Anushka captioned the post.

Take a look:

For the special occasion, Anushka chose to wear a chikankari embroidered kurta, while Kohli kept it casual in a black tee shirt.

Kohli, too, extended Independence Day wishes to everyone.

Taking to Instagram Stories and Twitter, Kohli wrote, "75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind."

He also participated in Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative by changing his social media Display Pictures with Tiranga image.

75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2022

The aim of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional, said the Union Ministry of Culture. Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this year's Independence Day is truly special in a number of ways.

