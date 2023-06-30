Anushka Srivastava of the show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai is inspired by Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra

Meri Saas Bhoot Hai is a TV show about a ghostly mother-in-law and daughter-in-law pair. The character of Twinkle is played by Anushka Srivastava. Anushka, who takes inspiration from actress Priyanka Chopra, shared some special things about her and Priyanka’s connection.

Talking about her acting inspiration, Anushka says, “The person I really admire in the industry is Priyanka Chopra. She is from Jamshedpur, and I am from Bihar. Now, Jamshedpur comes under the state of Jharkhand, but earlier it was in Bihar. She made us proud by winning the title of Miss World. I still watch her interviews, and I have also read books on her. She never fails to inspire me.”