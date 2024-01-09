Aoora bids farewell to Bigg Boss

Owing to insufficient votes, the Korean singing sensation Aoora aka Park Min-jun on Colors’ Bigg Boss journey came to an end.
Although the housemates were sad about him bidding adieu, Aoora was happy to be exiting the house and making the most of the recognition he earned in India through the show.
Aoora shares, “I’m really thankful for the amazing welcome I received in India on this show. The contestants, viewers, everyone was so kind. I made great friends with Arun and Mannara, and those friendships mean the world to me. They helped me a lot with the language, and I loved trying Indian food—it’s just as tasty as Korean food. When I was the captain, I got to run the whole house.”
