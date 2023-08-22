AP Dhillon says he is overly critical of self, didn't like track 'Excuses'

Mumbai, August 22
Punjabi music star A. P. Dhillon, who recently released his documentary series ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind', has said that he initially didn't like his chartbuster track ‘Excuses'.
He also shared that at times he is overly-critical about himself and his work and it does cloud his judgement and objectivity because he sets the standards so high.
Talking to IANS, Dhillon shared that for him life is a canvas and the inspiration for him and his team - Gurinder Gill, Shinda Kahlon and Gminxr comes from what all is going around them or what they're going through.
Dhillon told IANS, “The inspiration comes from life, what all is going around us, from us dealing with something or if there's something that affects us emotionally and mentally, we put all of that into army music.”
The ‘Brown Munde' hitmaker shared the music making process saying it mostly starts with Shinda bouncing off a lyrical draft to the team.
AP said: “It generally starts off with Shinda writing the lyrics and then we kind of get hold of the idea and toy around with it. Sometimes I also write but I feel I am at times I'm too critical with regards to what I write, the beats that I produce or the melody.
“For instance, with ‘Excuses' as I worte the lyrics to it, I felt something isn't right in the lyrical structure or it's not working out but these guys, they loved it. I didn't like what I wrote on that song but, these guys gauged it correctly and looking back at it today, that track has created history.”
‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' is available to stream on Prime Video.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi asks BRICS, other developing nations to join in India's growth story
PM will hold several bilaterals but of great interest will b...
‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right
Lander Module scheduled to make a touch down at 6:04 pm on W...
Punjab releases Rs 186 crore as compensation for crops damaged in floods
A special ‘girdawari’ was conducted in all the affected area...
Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border
As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...
Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert
Warning issued for Tuesday night for parts of Bilaspur, Hami...