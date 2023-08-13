AP Dhillon takes Delhi by surprise with an impromptu performance

New Delhi, August 13
The OG 'Brown Munde' Indo-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon surprised the Delhiites with an impromptu performance at a popular restobar.
AP Dhillon and his close collaborator Shinda Kahlon surprised the partygoers on Saturday night in Delhi, while he promoted his upcoming docu series. He had set the mood right with the hit tracks including - Dil Nu, Insane, True Story and With You.
Here's a glimpse of the performance:
View this post on Instagram
The atmosphere was charged with high energy of the musical beats as the audience enjoyed the high octane performance by the duo.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
With the global premiere of upcoming Amazon Original docuseries - 'AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind' just around the corner, fans are curious to know more about the man behind chartbuster tracks like - Brown Munde, Fake, Excuses, and more.
The four part docuseries is about the life and rise of Amritpal Singh Dhillon and tells the story of the self-made superstar globally known as AP/APD.
Produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the four part docuseries captures AP Dhillon's remarkable journey from Gurdaspur to Canada, to become a renowned global music sensation, giving viewers a sneak peek into the grit and glamor, the effort and energy that has brought AP where he is today.
'AP Dhillon: First of Kind' will premiere on August 18 on Prime Video.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...