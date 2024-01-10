Aparshakti Khurana gives his own spin to viral hit track, Apa Phir Milaangey

In a heartfelt musical venture, Aparshakti Khurana recently unveiled his captivating cover version of Savii Kahlon’s hit track, Apa Fir Milaange.
Known for his prowess not just as an actor but also as a singer, Aparshakti brings his distinctive touch to the popular Punjabi song, adding a fresh perspective to its soulful melody. The Jubilee actor, remembering his deceased father, renowned astrologer Pandit P Khurrana, took to his social media account to share the post captioned:
“Instantly fell in love with this song by @saviikahlon
Hits very differently to me. It
just reminds me of Papa #ApaFirMilaange.”
Aparshakti’s cover version of Apa Fir Milaange pays heartfelt tribute to Savii Kahlon’s original, demonstrating music’s profound emotional resonance. In 2024, he has three projects lined up— Stree 2, the Applause Entertainment documentary Finding Ram, and the upcoming release of Berlin, directed by Atul Sabarwal.
