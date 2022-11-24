Aparshakti Khurana, Nikita Dutta reach Turkey for 'Neendran'

Mumbai, November 24
Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana, who was most recently seen in 'Dhokha: Round D Corner', has taken a quick trip to Turkey to shoot his next music single 'Neendran'. Aparshakti has also lent his vocals to the song, the music video of which will also feature actress Nikita Dutta opposite him.
Talking about the song, Aparshakti says, "The song is a peppy romantic number. It's a very happy song and I had a blast recording it. The video will be shot in the picturesque location of Turkey and Nikita is an extremely talented actress." The music video will be directed by Arsh Grewal. Earlier, Khurana went behind the mic for 'Balle Ni Balle' which also featured choreographer Dhanashree, the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
The actor further mentioned, "I got lots of love for my last song, Balle Ni Balle. Hopefully, people will give similar love to this one as well." 'Hum Dono' was the last music video that the actor was seen in, which was sung by singer-songwriter Arko Pravo Mukherjee, professionally known as Arko. The video featured Jasmin Bhasin along with Aparshakti Khurana.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner
Attorney general asks the court to look into the issue in en...
Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast
Police sources verify the origin of information
Second session of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala begins
The test could not be conducted on Wednesday as the 28-year-...
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife
The ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor is undergoing treatment a...
Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army
Richa had reacted to Northern Army Commander's statement tha...