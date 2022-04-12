Aparshakti Khurnana’s quirky breakup song ‘Balle Ni Balle’ will make the Gen-Z groove and not sob

The song is penned by Gurpreet Saini and features Dhanashree Verma Chahal

Aparshakti Khurnana's quirky breakup song 'Balle Ni Balle' will make the Gen-Z groove and not sob

A poster of the song, 'Balle Ni Balle'.

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 12

Acting, singing, Rj-ing, theatre, he does it all and does it so well. Chandigarh-boy Aparshakti Khurana is a man of many talents. Now, he has come up with a pop single, ‘Balle Ni Balle’ with Sony Music Entertainment. A light-hearted, quirky breakup song, Balle Ni Balle in Khurana’s voice will actually make you groove and not sob. Talking to The Tribune, Aparshakti says that was the whole intention behind creating this peppy breakup number. “The main idea of the song and the music video was to make a heartbreak song, fun and pepper.”

The track with lo-fi tunes has been composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar and the lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini. And it’s the team, according to Aparshakti, that makes this song different. “It's been amazing to see the response from the people we have gotten so far. Gurpreet has penned amazing lyrics and Siddharth Amit Bhavsar have composed it really well. Balle Ni Balle has been an amazing journey. The collaboration between the artists and the label has been on the same pitch. Thankfully, all of us were always on the same page when it comes to creating the song and eventually also the video. He adds, “The whole concept of the video too fell in place and it truly compliments the vibe of the song. That's what makes it likeable, and makes us believe that we are home with our product.”

Enjoy the song here:

Balle Ni Balle features Dhanashree Verma Chahal who has also choreographed it. Aparshakti and Dhanshree have worked together before, but this one stands out. The actor-singer shares, “I collaborated with Dhanashree back in the day, but that was not as full-fledged as this collaboration of ours. That was just a reel, while this is a proper full-blown music video. Her energy really mattered to us, she came in with a lot of excitement and has also choreographed the song.”

He concludes, “We knew this was going to be special from the first edit of the video. I am feeling very blessed that the song has reached its audience and has been appreciated by everybody around.”

