Aparshakti to base himself in Chandigarh as he begins shoot for his next

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has started shooting for his next, Berlin - a crime thriller in which he will be seen playing a deaf and mute interpreter.
The film’s next shoot schedules are in Delhi and Bhopal, both of which are close to the actor’s hometown, Chandigarh, and this works in Aparshakti’s favour as he has decided to fly off to his hometown and manage these shoots from there.
According to the actor, “It’s very important for every individual to maintain a healthy work-life balance. I have been looking forward to catching a break in order to spend some time with my family back in Chandigarh since a very long time and am glad that the shoot schedules of Berlin allow me to do so in a way where even my work does not get disturbed.” “I will finally get the time to stay close to my parents, which is quite a rare occasion given our super hectic work schedules.” Berlin is directed by Atul Sabharwal.—IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails
Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed
Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians
The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine
Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...
Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...