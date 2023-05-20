Apeksha Porwal is waiting for the right opportunity

Apeksha Porwal is a trained actress from Jeff Goldberg Studio in Mumbai. She debuted with the web show, Undekhi, where she played a tribal woman.

She also bagged her first international project with the English-Arabic series Slave Market, where she played the lead character of Princess Lavani. Season two of the series is already in the making.

Apeksha has also graced various leading magazine covers. Apeksha is taking time to choose her projects consciously, as she prefers picking out roles that showcase her talent and challenge her. “I am waiting for the right time and opportunity,” she says.