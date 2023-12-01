Apologies!

IANS

Model Gigi Hadid has apologised for ‘not fact-checking’ a post she shared on Instagram in which she accused Israel of being ‘the only country in the world that keeps children as prisoners of war’.

The 28-year-old model, whose father is from Palestine, said she was trying to make the point that Palestinian children are often not given the same rights as Israeli kids accused of the same crime.

However, she apologised for using the example of Ahmad Manasra, who was arrested in 2015 for stabbing two Israeli citizens in Pisgat Zeev, an illegal Israeli settlement in occupied East Jerusalem.

