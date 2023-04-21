 Apple CEO Tim Cook, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja enjoy IPL match in Delhi : The Tribune India

Sonam Kapoor wore a linen saree and feels its most comfortable attire in Indian heat

Sonam Kapoor, Tim Cook and Anand Ahuja at the IPL match. Instagram/sonamkapoor



Mumbai, April 21

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who was seen at IPL match along with Apple CEO Tim Cook, said why she chose to wear a saree to the match - because it is comfortable.

Sonam along with her husband Anand Ahuja and Tim Cook went to see the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. The fashion diva wore a "simple linen saree" and added an extra oomph with "vinatge jewels".

She shared pictures with Tim Cook and wrote, "TimCook and entire @apple team - we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here. @anandahuja."

Check out their pictures:

In another string of pictures, she shared a close look of her jewellery and linen saree. She captioned the images: "In a simple linen sari with vintage jewels. I find saris the most comfortable to wear in the Indian heat. Thank you @anavila_m for making some of the chicest and most beautiful saris that scream simplicity."

Take a look:

Besides, Sonam is currently enjoying being a new mother to son Vayu.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son Vayu on August 20, 2022.

IANS

#anand ahuja #apple #IPL #sonam kapoor #tim cook

