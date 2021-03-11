AR Rahman's daughter Khatija gets married to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

Mumbai, May 6

Composer AR Rahman's eldest daughter and musician Khatija Rahman has tied the knot with fiance Riyasdeen Shaik, who is a sound engineer.

The duo, who got engaged on December 29, last year, got married in Chennai, the music maestro announced on Thursday.

AR Rahman took to Instagram and posted a family picture with the couple. The picture from the wedding ceremony also had a portrait of his late mother displayed near the seating area of the bride and groom.

"May the almighty bless the couple. Thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love. #NikkahCeremony #Marriage," the 55-year-old wrote.

Khatija Rahman also took to Instagram and shared a picture with Mohamed from the wedding.

"The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man," Khatija Rahman, who is in her 20s, wrote.

Her singing credits include song titled ‘Rock a Bye Baby’ from Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy drama ‘Mimi’, which was composed by her father, and independent track ‘Farishton’.

Riyasdeen, on the other hand, has collaborated with AR Rahman for the latter's shows and also with music composer Amit Trivedi.

Riyasdeen's Instagram suggests that he has collaborated on AR Rahman's live concert and shows dating back to 2017.

In addition, he has also worked with his father-in-law in 'Mersal' which was released in 2017 and stars Vijay, Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles.

