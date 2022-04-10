AR Rahman's tweet seen as response to Amit Shah's Hindi push

Oscar-winner and one of India’s top music directors AR Rahman has tweeted a poster highlighting the significance of Tamil and what the language means to Tamilians.

The tweet, which was posted late on Friday, is being seen as a strong response to Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement on Hindi being an alternative to English.

Amit Shah had remarked that people from different states should speak in Hindi with each other and that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English. The statement has sparked outrage in several states of the country, including Tamil Nadu. Rahman tweeted the poster of a woman holding a staff with the Tamil letter ‘a’ (lazha) on it. Interestingly, the letter is unique to Tamil language. The poster, titled Tamizhanangu, also had lines from a poem by revolutionary poet Bharathidasan.

—IANS