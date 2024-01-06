Arbaaz Khan gives flying kiss to Sshura, walk hand-in-hand as they return from honeymoon

Mumbai, January 6
Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan gives an adorable flying kiss to his wife and makeup artist Sshura Khan, as they return to Mumbai from their honeymoon.
The couple was also seen walking hand-in-hand at the airport.
Sshura took to her Instagram stories and shared a love-filled video from the airport, wherein she can be seen calling out Arbaaz's name from behind.
The ‘Hulchul' actor is seen turning back and blowing a cute flying kiss to his ladylove. He then says to Sshura, “come, let's go”.
Arbaaz is wearing a white T-shirt, blue denims, sneakers, and is carrying a guitar on his back.
The video was captioned as: “All strings attached”.
The couple is seen walking at the airport arrival, holding each other's hands, and are seen having a conversation.
Sshura is donning a black tank top, and matching trousers.
Arbaaz can be seen saying to paparzzi, “be careful”. In the end, the ‘Tanaav' actor thanked the camerapersons.
The couple tied the knot on December 24, 2023 in an intimate Nikah ceremony.
According to the reports, Arbaaz and Sshura had met on the sets of the upcoming movie ‘Patna Shukla'.
Previously, Arbaaz was married to model Malaika Arora, and they have a son Arhaan. The couple got divorced in May 2017.
