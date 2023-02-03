Arbaaz to host The Invincibles

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan is all set to take us on a nostalgia trip with his upcoming six-part chat series, titled The Invincible. The first episode will feature his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

The actor will be hosting the evergreen stars of Hindi cinema and take us down memory lane. The show stars Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Helen, Waheeda Rahman, Shatrughan Sinha and Mahesh Bhatt.

Talking about The Invincibles, Arbaaz says, “Cinema is evergreen and I wanted to create a series that evoke nostalgia. Quite often, I have this fear that the stories we’ve grown up listening to will get lost if we don’t document them.”

He added, “This is my attempt at playing a biographer for an industry that I have seen up closely. I want to chronicle the legendary stories and celebrate the people who’ve created gold in the process.”

Curated by Arbaaz and his team, the list of guests is a good mix of star writers, filmmakers, and superstars to give a wholesome view of the Hindi movie industry and how things worked before the corporatisation of cinema. The show will commence on February 3 on Bollywood Bubble.

—IANS