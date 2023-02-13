Archana Gautam thinks Priyanka Choudhary didn't deserve to be in top 3

'BB16': Archana Gautam feels Priyanka was a weaker contestant to be in top 3 Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress-politician Archana Gautam, who couldn't make it to the top three of 'Bigg Boss 16', has shared that she had no idea about the show prior to her participation in the show. It was only after spending 130 days on the show, she got to know that the show is about personality and the test of friendship.
After the crowning of the winner as the season wrapped up, Archana spoke to the media as she said, "I think I should have sat with a few people to understand the nuances of the game. Ab mujhe samajh aaya hai ki ye jo 'Bigg Boss' ka game hai na ye dosti ka game hai, utaar-chaddhav ka game aur apki personality ka game hai (Now I have understood that the game of 'Bigg Boss' is all about friendship and about one's true personality)."
Archana, who is also known as the 'kitchen queen' of 'Bigg Boss 16', further mentioned, "I find Priyanka a bit weak in the aforementioned things." She also added, "Shiv didn't lose out on anything. He played his cards right and reached the top 2 finalists. He already won 'Bigg Boss Marathi 2' so he knew what works in this game's format. Mandali bana ke Shiv top 2 mein pahunch gaya, isn't this a good thing? I'm very happy for Shiv but I'm even happier for Stan lifting the trophy."
Here's what she thinks about MC Stan's win:
View this post on Instagram
Archana, who is also a bikini model, was competing against Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary, and MC Stan for the winner's trophy in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', which began in October and was extended for one more month due to high ratings.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January
Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir
A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...
Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training
In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...
Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism
Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...