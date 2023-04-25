Archana Gautam to join Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi promises to take the contestants on a journey to conquer their fears. Joining the list of contestants is Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam.

Excited about this opportunity, Archana says, “I am overwhelmed by the love and support of my fans, and I’m thrilled to be back on the screen with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. My time on Bigg Boss 16 taught me the value of bravery and perseverance, and I am ready to bring that same spirit to this new challenge. With my humour and wit, I hope to entertain the audience and inspire them to push beyond their limits. I am excited to embark on this journey and emerge victorious!”