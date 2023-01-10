Archana Gautam's brother adds fun at Bigg Boss house, MC Stan gets emotional to see mom

Mumbai, January 10

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Archana Gautam's brother Gulshan and MC Stan's mother will be seen entering the house as the family week is going on in the show.

A promo shared by the channel Colors, showed that Gulshan and Stan's mother will bring a dose of laughter and emotions as they step in the house.

The clip shows, the voice of Bigg Boss asking the entire house to "freeze" as a new guest will be entering the house.

Archana's brother Gulshan comes inside the house and starts searching for his sister.

He is heard saying: "Ghumshuda meri behen kaha hain?" Archana's brother goes into the kitchen area and hugs his sister tightly as she is seen tearing up. He then says: "Mummy nahi aayi mummy ke jagah mein aaya." She runs behind him and everyone starts laughing seeing them. Later, Archana's brother meets Abdu Rozik and calls him "turtur'.

Gulshan even calls Shalin a "bodybuilder" and the contestants burst out laughing. Shiv and others praise Gulshan's entertainment factor and call him funnier.

Shiva is heard saying: "Isse (Archana) zyada mazedaar toh yeh (Gulshan) lag raha hai." Even the voice of Bigg Boss is heard asking Archana: "Limelight kya bhai ne cheen li?"

Watch the promo:

MC Stan's mother will also be entering the show and everyone will get emotional.

She is heard saying: "Do teen mahine baad mil rahe hai na," as tears trickled down their cheeks.

She is then heard teasing Stan with his girlfriend "Booba's" name.

Take a look:

Recently, Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan, Shiv Thakare's mother Asha Thakare and Priyanka Chaudhary's brother appeared on the show.

