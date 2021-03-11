Archana Puran Singh, who, along with Shekhar Suman, will be seen as the judge of upcoming show India’s Laughter Champion, believes the unique approach of Punjabis makes them rule the comedy world

Mona

While she retains the same, premium, time slot, Archana Puran Singh will no longer be enjoying comic punches alone. In June, she will have the company of the debonair Shekhar Suman, as they form the judges’ panel for India’s Laughter Champion, which is set to replace The Kapil Sharma Show.

The new show will witness comedians from different corners of the country. “I have always been a fan of raw talent. The show brings undiscovered gems from far off regions of our country and showcases their unique talent as well as characteristic humour,” says Archana.

Archana is sure looking forward to reviving old associations. “I have Shekhar Suman as company. I am looking forward to re-connecting with him. We worked in films and judged Comedy Circus together too. Through this show, I also get back in touch with writers and directors that I have worked with long back. That is a wonderful thing and I am looking forward to it.”

Favourite list

In fact, it was in Comedy Circus that Archana first spotted Kapil Sharma’s talent. She was a part of the show for more than a decade. “I always gave him 10 on 10.” And, Kapil has been her favourite ever since. “I am glad that the bond has remained special. Kapil always says he valued all the encouragement during the initial days.”

Through her association with comedy shows, Archana has had quite a few favourites. “I like Krushna Abhishek, he is naturally talented but doesn’t do stand-up comedy. Kapil is just impeccable. He is multi-talented and can sing very well too. He cannot dance, but makes others dance to the tune of his jokes,” she laughs.

Archana is going to miss The Kapil Sharma Show, but insists it’s time for a change. “Kapil has been working back-to-back and sure needed this break from the show. In fact, it would be lovely working holiday for the team,” says Archana. The team will be touring the United States through June.

Love for life

Punjabis have a special affinity for comedy and Archana attributes it to their love and passion for life. “Punjabis eat well, laugh heartily and don’t take life too seriously. It’s their happy-go-lucky attitude in life that makes them rule the comedy world,” she adds.

And, one might get to see the Miss Breganza of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai back on the big screen. “There are some films and web shows that I am considering. In fact, OTT has really blossomed lately and I would like to try it out,” says Archana.

(India’s Laughter Champion will begin on June 11, every Saturday and Sunday 9:30 pm onwards on Sony Entertainment Television)