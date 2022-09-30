Are Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah the new couple in town?

Los Angeles, September 30
British singer Dua Lipa has sparked romance rumours with 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah.
The two were spotted looking cosy during an 'intimate dinner' in New York which was followed by a kiss-on-the-cheek goodbye outside the restaurant, reports mirror.co.uk.
The singer was snapped cosying up with the 38-year-old comedian at a Jamaican restaurant. Pictures obtained by DailyMail.com show the pair hugging in the street before going their separate ways in New York City.
According to Mirror.co.uk, Lipa had previously split from her on-and-off boyfriend Anwar Hadid in December 2021 and Trevor reportedly broke up from his partner Minka Kelly in May 2022. IANS
