Are Rajeev and Charu officially divorced?

Are Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa officially divorced? Rajeev’s latest Instagram post hinted at it. On Thursday, Rajeev posted a cryptic post on social media.

Taking to Instagram story, Rajeev shared an old happy picture with his wife Charu Asopa and wrote, “There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom & dad to our daughter.”

If reports are to be believed Rajeev and Charu have officially divorced. Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to daughter Ziana in November last year. Earlier, Charu deleted all her couple pictures with him from social media.