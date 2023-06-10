Are Rajeev and Charu officially divorced?

Are Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa officially divorced? Rajeev’s latest Instagram post hinted at it. On Thursday, Rajeev posted a cryptic post on social media.
Taking to Instagram story, Rajeev shared an old happy picture with his wife Charu Asopa and wrote, “There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain mom & dad to our daughter.”
If reports are to be believed Rajeev and Charu have officially divorced. Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. The two became parents to daughter Ziana in November last year. Earlier, Charu deleted all her couple pictures with him from social media.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...
Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify in next 24 hours
Then it will move gradually north-northwestwards in the next...
BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector
At around 4 am, BSF troops deployed at the border report Ind...
Special court declares Devas Multimedia CEO a fugitive economic offender
He is one of the nine accused in a Prevention of Money Laund...
Indian-American sues boat captain, resort for allegedly causing wife's death
Srinivasrao Alaparthi files a lawsuit against the boat capta...