Are wedding bells ringing for Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin? These videos give a hint

May 21

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have been friends for about five years. Aly entered Bigg Boss 14 to support Jasmin. And it was on the show, Jasmin and Aly confessed their feelings for each other. Since their appearance on the Bigg Boss 14, the couple has flaunted their love for each other on social media. Their fans have been excited to know when Aly and Jasmin would take the next step in their love story. Now, from the latest videos by the two, it looks like the wait is over.

Both Aly and Jasmin have shared cryptic videos, which hints at their upcoming wedding. The two say, ‘wait till the date is announced’.

First Aly took to Instagram to share a video where he is telling ‘baat pakki ho gayi hai’. In the video, Aly is heard saying, “Finally,baat pakki ho gayi hai, Jasmin and I have informed our parents, and we are very happy. Only invitation cards are to be printed now but we thought we will inform everyone digitally. So, yeah.”

Then Jasmin took to her story and referring to Aly’s video, Jasmin said, “You all must have watched Aly’s story. So you know Aly and I are ready for this step. We are very excited, and so must be you guys. So, now wait till we announce the dates.”

Is it that the two are prepping for their wedding or is it a publicity gimmick? We’ve seen before that celebrities play such gimmicks before the release of their music videos or ads. So, whether it’s for real that the couple is going to get married soon or if it’s just a way of grabbing attention of their fans, time will tell.

Meanwhile, Jasmin will soon be making her debut in Punjabi film industry with film Honeymoon opposite Gippy Grewal.

