Ariana Grande announces new album for 2024

Renowned singer-songwriter Ariana Grande is making a return in 2024 with a new album, she confirmed with a series of social media posts.

“See you next year,” Grande wrote in the caption to a carousel of Instagram photos and videos.

She tagged her producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, Republic Records and numerous others, and shared a variety of in-studio memories that vary in tone: a video of Grande’s mother dancing, a screenshot of a FaceTime call where she’s dancing, a photo of a warehouse (possibly a music video set) and another photo shows her crying. “The two moods of the album,” Ariana Grande wrote in her Instagram story.

Fans also received a care package from Grande with a photo of her red-tinted lips and red lipstick from her R.E.M. Beauty line with a handwritten note that repeated, “See you next year.”

Aside from her entrepreneurial adventures, Grande has also had her hands full with her role in the upcoming Wicked film, due in November.

