Ariana Grande officially files for divorce from Dalton Gomez

Ariana and Dalton got married in May 2021

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez started dating in January 2020. ANI



Washington, September 19

Pop Star Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

According to People, Ariana filed for divorce from the 28-year-old real estate agent on Monday, and Gomez responded right away.

According to a source who spoke to People, Grande and Gomez "took their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately" before filing for divorce two months after separation became public knowledge. They have treated one another with a lot of respect and care at every stage of this process.

According to a source who spoke to People amid reports of Grande and Gomez's breakup, the choice was mutual. The relationship "didn't work" once the Grammy winner moved to London to film Wicked, according to the insider, but Ari has nothing but positive things to say about Dalton. He was her biggest supporter during their marriage.

When they shared a scene in the music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's song 'Stuck with U' in May of that same year, the now-ex-couples made their relationship public. They started dating in January 2020. They announced their engagement in December 2020, and on May 15, 2021, they got married.

While the two maintained a rather low-key relationship, Grande shared a photo from their wedding day on her Instagram Story to mark the couple's second wedding anniversary in May.

She also wrote the words "I love him so." in the caption.

Following the news of their breakup, insiders told People that Grande was now seeing Ethan Slater, whom she co-starred with in the Broadway production of Wicked. In November 2018, Slater wed Lilly Jay, a friend from high school, and in January they had a child. In July, Slater filed for divorce from Jay.

Following Grande's split from Gomez and Slater's split from Jay, the new couple started dating.

Earlier, a close family member revealed to People, "The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn't start dating until after both parties were respectfully separated." Grande and Slater are attempting to strike a balance between the need to respect all people involved and the fact that they are in the public eye, according to a second source familiar with the situation who spoke to People.

The source continued, "They are just figuring out their new relationship in private." Slater will portray Boq in Jon M. Chu's cinematic adaptation of the popular Broadway musical Wicked, which will star Grande as Glinda. Although it's still not known if the SAG-AFTRA strike would have an impact on the film's debut, production on it started in the UK in 2022 with a November 2024 release date planned.

