Ariana Grande’s ex-husband Dalton Gomez confirms new relationship with Maika Monroe

Washington, June 10

Dalton Gomez, the ex-husband of pop sensation Ariana Grande, has made romance Instagram official with actress Maika Monroe.

The couple, who had been rumoured to be dating since October 2023, made their relationship public through their recent post on Instagram.

Monroe, best known for her role in the horror film ‘It Follows’, shared a series of photos on her Instagram page, marking their debut as a couple on Instagram.

The post, captioned with a simple star emoji, began with Monroe standing on her tiptoes to kiss Gomez in a crosswalk.

The affectionate display of affection was followed by another picture of the couple snuggled up to each other in front of a breathtaking sea view.

Both Gomez and Monroe opted for comfortable, all-black outfits, perfectly complementing each other in the golden-hour shot.

While Monroe had previously shared pictures of Gomez on her Instagram stories, this marked their first appearance together on the main grid.

According to People magazine, the couple has been spotted together in public several times, including a recent PDA-filled sighting at Los Angeles’ LAX airport.

Before finding love with Monroe, Dalton Gomez was married to Ariana Grande.

The couple’s relationship flourished during the pandemic, culminating in their engagement in December 2020 and their wedding in May 2021.

However, their marriage came to an end. Gomez and Grande finalised their divorce in March 2024.

On the other hand, Maika Monroe was previously linked to ‘Stranger Things’ star and singer Joe Keery. The former couple made their first red carpet appearance together in October 2017 but separated sometime between 2022 and 2023.

Keery opened up about their split in a recent interview, mentioning his arrival in Calgary to film season 5 of ‘Fargo’ right after their breakup.

He attributed his isolation and focus on work as a way to cope with the end of their relationship.

