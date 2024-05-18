Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey on board Freedom at Midnight

Arif Zakaria and Ira Dubey will bring to life the pivotal figures of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Fatima Jinnah (his sister) in Sony LIV upcoming series Freedom at Midnight. This political thriller delves into the events surrounding India’s Independence and Partition through the lens of influential historical personalities.

Arif says, “In preparing to portray Muhammad Ali Jinnah, I realised how important it was to depict him as a flawed and complicated human being rather than an untouchable hero. I intend to add dimensions to Jinnah’s persona by delving into the depths of his psyche.”

Ira adds, “Freedom at Midnight marks my second collaboration with Sony LIV after Potluck. My role in this series is unlike any other I have played in the past.”