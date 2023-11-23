Arijit Singh's 8-year-old fan Virat Iyer misses Rs 1 crore question in 'Kaun Banega Croepati 15'

IANS

New Delhi, November 23

The quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15 witnessed an exemplary eight-and-a-half-year-old contestant, a die-hard fan of singer Arijit Singh, who lost his chance to win the huge amount of Rs 1 crore.

The 'KBC 15' hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is conducting a junior special segment, wherein the audience saw a young boy Virat lyer on the hot seat.

Speaking about Virat, Amitabh said: "He studies in the third grade and hails from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh."

Virat said: "Sir, I want to say something. Can I?"

Big B: "Everything you say is important."

Contestant: "Sir, when I do 'puja', I wonder how God speaks. So I imagine God to speak like you and when he sings, he would sing like Arijit Singh."

The actor shared that Virat is a big fan of Arijit. Right?

Speaking of Virat's fabulous gameplay, Amitabh said: "Very few children reach this stage. And Virat reached this stage quickly. He reached this threshold fast and he educated Mr Computer and me in the process. Here is the 15th question for 1 crore points on your screen."

Here's a clip from the episode:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The question for Rs 1 crore was: "What is unique to the naming of two elements in the periodic table with atomic numbers 96 and 109, respectively?"

The options given were: A: Named after Nobel laureates, B: Named after women scientists, C: Named after Indian scientists, and D: They are unnamed.

The correct answer was option B. Virat gave the wrong answer, and lost Rs 50 lakh. He took back home Rs 3,20,000.

The 'Brahmastra' actor then said: "You mentioned that you want to meet someone. What was his name?"

Virat: "Arijit Singh."

Amitabh made a video call to Arijit. He said to the singer of the 'Hawayein' song, "There's a diehard fan of you here called Virat. And it was his desire to meet you someday. So, as a gift, we're connecting you to him. Thank you so much, Arijit. Virat, please talk to him."

Arijit said: "Hello! What is happening?"

Big B: "Arijit, let me tell you that while talking to him, he said that when he prays every morning he'd like to know how God would sound. So, he told me that if God could sing then he would've sounded like Arijit Singh."

Arijit smiled and added: "That is extra sweet of you, Virat."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

#Amitabh Bachchan