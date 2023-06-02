Arjan Bajwa says a hit OTT project or film makes an actor a star

Arjan Bajwa, who has gained popularity with shows like State of Siege: 26:11 and Bestseller, talks about stars gaining fame through OTT platforms.

Arjan says, “I don’t think OTT competes with Bollywood. It has opened a new avenue of storytelling, which is great because there are many stories where you can’t convey an entire story in 2–3 hours. So, there’s no competition; rather, it has added value to the stories. Every actor now wants to do OTT. An actor doesn’t become a star on its own; the project and work make them a hit.”