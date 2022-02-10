Arjan Bajwa, who will be seen in Amazon Orginal series 'Bestseller' opposite Shruti Hassan, says he is a director’s actor

Chandigarh, February 10
Arjan Bajwa is all set to give us an intense performance with the upcoming Amazon web-series 'Bestseller'.
Recently, the trailer of the physiological-thriller titled ‘Bestseller’ was released and Arjan is playing the role of a popular novelist who is hungry to strike gold with his next book. It is his next book, which is a page-turner for him.
Watch the trailer here:
Each character requires a lot of preparation, right from physical transformation to mentally being involved in the role. But the way Arjan approaches it is, "I was in a completely relaxed state of mind when I went for the shoot. I didn't want to build something on my own as I like to mould myself with each scene. I wanted to follow my director and understand what he wants from my character.”
The actor shared a new promo still from the show:
View this post on Instagram
Talking about his role, Arjan say, “I play a very complex character that has many layers in the story, so I had to shift from suspense to romantic scenes, which itself was very difficult. I went through physical transformation to match the fitness required for my character. I even grew my hair longer for this role."
Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the psychological thriller features Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni.
