Arjit Singh says yes to Jasleen Royal's passion project

IANS

Mumbai, June 9

Hitmakers Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh have joined forces for the former's upcoming romantic song.

The two had earlier collaborated for the track 'Mitra Re' from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Runway 34'. Jasleen has not only composed and sung the number but also produced the music video.

Jasleen shared: "It is a very special song for me, I am not only composing and singing it but also producing the music video. It is my passion project and naturally wanted the best of the best for my song, which is when I asked Arijit to sing for my song. He was extremely sweet and responded instantly saying he's on board."

She said that Arijit is loved for his magical and soulful voice that resonates with the audience everywhere.

"I have been an admirer of his work and as an artist he always inspires me to do better. Even for our song, when he recorded it and I heard it, I was blown away by his rendition." "He is not only a great artist with an incredible hold over his art but also a gem of a human being with a huge heart. I am very grateful to him for doing the song and his support throughout."

The duo would mark their first romantic song with Jasleen's upcoming composition for an independent single.

Other details about the track are yet under wraps.

#Arijit Singh #jasleen royal