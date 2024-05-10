Arjit Taneja loves action scenes

Arjit Taneja, who plays the character of Virat in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, says though shooting for a fight scene is a challenging task, he finds it quite thrilling. His willingness to embrace such stunts on screen underscores his versatility as an actor, showcasing his ability to excel in both emotive and action-packed moments.
Arjit says, “Action is one of my favourite genres. Shooting for a fight sequence helps me push my boundaries. Along with physical strength, it requires mental strength to shoot for such tracks. From training with the stunt master to performing in front of the camera, it’s a different thrill altogether. I never say no to such tracks.”
