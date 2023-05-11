Arjit Taneja talks about how he is prepping for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Are you nervous about KKK 13?

I’m excited but also a little nervous. This show will be so different and full of crazy things.

What are your preparations for the show?

I work-out regularly. I am trying to make my body ready with high-intensity training. I am trying different training methods for stamina and strength. I am also trying to learn how to swim, as it will help me while doing water stunts.

What are the phobias that you want to overcome through this show?

Acrophobia, the fear of height. I feel dizzy when I look down. I want to overcome that through this show. To overcome your fears, you need to be challenged and pushed. This show will help me become a better version of myself. This is one reality show that I always wanted to be a part of.

You have not actively participated in any reality shows. What convinced you to join KKK13?

I was 19 when I did Splitsvilla, and after that, I did TV shows. I did Kumkum for three years, following which I went to Indonesia to work in a show and did three more shows in India as the lead. After that, Covid happened. I was offered Big Boss a few times, but I did not take it up as I was not ready for it.

What’s your view on the mentor and host of the KKK, Rohit Shetty?

I don’t think anybody can host this show better than him. He has shot the best stunts in films and does a lot of stunts himself as well. He is a cool host and is strict when he has to be. He explains everything really well.

Do you think KKK13 will help you bag a Rohit Shetty film?

I guess he will definitely watch us. If it happens, it happens. I’m not going to the show with this intention.

How did your family react when you decided to join the show?

My family was happy because I was happy. But they asked me if it was safe.

Did you speak to anyone from the previous seasons?

A lot of my friends have done it, and everybody has their own experience to share. But they all had a great time. It’s a great experience. I will keep that in mind.

Are you inspired by anybody’s journey from the previous season?

I think Arjun Bijlani was very good. And, from what I have seen from last year, Tushar Kalia had completed all his tasks and it’s amazing.