 Arjit Taneja talks about how he is prepping for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 : The Tribune India

ONE-TO-ONE

Arjit Taneja talks about how he is prepping for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Arjit Taneja talks about how he is prepping for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13


Are you nervous about KKK 13?

I’m excited but also a little nervous. This show will be so different and full of crazy things.

What are your preparations for the show?

I work-out regularly. I am trying to make my body ready with high-intensity training. I am trying different training methods for stamina and strength. I am also trying to learn how to swim, as it will help me while doing water stunts.

What are the phobias that you want to overcome through this show?

Acrophobia, the fear of height. I feel dizzy when I look down. I want to overcome that through this show. To overcome your fears, you need to be challenged and pushed. This show will help me become a better version of myself. This is one reality show that I always wanted to be a part of.

You have not actively participated in any reality shows. What convinced you to join KKK13?

I was 19 when I did Splitsvilla, and after that, I did TV shows. I did Kumkum for three years, following which I went to Indonesia to work in a show and did three more shows in India as the lead. After that, Covid happened. I was offered Big Boss a few times, but I did not take it up as I was not ready for it.

What’s your view on the mentor and host of the KKK, Rohit Shetty?

I don’t think anybody can host this show better than him. He has shot the best stunts in films and does a lot of stunts himself as well. He is a cool host and is strict when he has to be. He explains everything really well.

Do you think KKK13 will help you bag a Rohit Shetty film?

I guess he will definitely watch us. If it happens, it happens. I’m not going to the show with this intention.

How did your family react when you decided to join the show?

My family was happy because I was happy. But they asked me if it was safe.

Did you speak to anyone from the previous seasons?

A lot of my friends have done it, and everybody has their own experience to share. But they all had a great time. It’s a great experience. I will keep that in mind.

Are you inspired by anybody’s journey from the previous season?

I think Arjun Bijlani was very good. And, from what I have seen from last year, Tushar Kalia had completed all his tasks and it’s amazing.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

2
Nation

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

3
Nation

All fit and suitable short service officers not approved for permanent commission to get extension beyond 10 years: AFT

4
Pollywood

Ludhiana court vacates stay on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

5
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

6
Trending

Another PDA video of couple inside Delhi Metro surfaces, DMRC asks passengers to ‘behave responsibly’

7
Punjab

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

8
Chandigarh

No outing for a week: 36 PGI students face action for skipping PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

9
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin men jailed in UK for smuggling cannabis worth 1 million pounds

10
Nation

Killing of doctor in taluk hospital outcome of police, govt failure: Kerala High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Police have seized bags from them, they were staying in Guru...

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

SC junks plea against Imran’s 8-day custody

SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody

Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision


Cities

View All

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Operation Vigil: Amritsar Cops take out flag marches, search railway station, mall

Gurdaspur murder: Victim’s family accuses police of laxity

Encroachments eat up space on slip roads in Amritsar

Sale of ACs, fans, coolers yet to pick up pace in district

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

36 PGI students grounded for skipping ‘Mann ki Baat’

St Kabir recognition withdrawn

Teachers press for regular job

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

APPOINTMENT OF DERC CHAIRMAN: Supreme Court to take up Delhi Govt’s plea on May 16

Woman beats mother-in-law to death using frying pan in Delhi

Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dogs

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Day of commotion, confrontation & car, motorbike chases

‘Whoever wins should get our pension hiked’

Voters' day out

‘Need employment, development in rural areas’

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Bus rams into stationary truck on national highway, 15 hurt

2 fresh Covid cases in dist

10 hotels sealed for violations

DIG, SSP lead 'Operation Vigil' in Khanna