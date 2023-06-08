Arjun Bijlani all set to play neurosurgeon in new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

ANI

Actor Arjun Bijlani will be seen playing Shiv, a 30-year-old neurosurgeon in the TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti.

Arjun visited the Shri Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings before travelling to Varanasi for the shoot of the show. He talked about his character and what made him say ‘yes’ to the TV series.

Speaking about his character, Arjun said, “I had to say yes to the show simply because of the character I am going to play. It is very different from what I have played in the past. It is truly a fascinating story, unique and full of twists that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. I personally love the way Shiv’s character has been written. Shiv is a well-defined yet challenging character with several different shades. He is a 30-year-old neurosurgeon and his life has taken a complete 360-degree turn after a major event in his life.” He added “I believe, before starting anything new, one should seek blessings from Bappa. Therefore, I visited the Siddhivinayak temple right before travelling for the show’s shoot in Varanasi. As always, I need everyone’s love and blessings to make this project a success.”

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV.