Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra dazzled on Dance Deewane 4, leaving the judges and contestants in awe.
Taking the stage after the initial performances, Karan and Arjun unleashed their charisma, setting the floor ablaze with their dynamic dance to the popular track Garmi. Their infectious camaraderie was on full display, earning thunderous applause and cheers from the audience.
In addition to his appearance on Dance Deewane 4, Arjun expressed his excitement about returning to Dance Deewane, a show that holds a special place in his heart. It’s a nostalgic and rewarding experience for him to revisit where his journey as a host began.
In his current role as Shiv in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, produced by the talented Prateek Sharma, Arjun is portraying a character that is different from his usual roles. This opportunity has allowed him to show his versatility and take on new challenges in storytelling and character development.
