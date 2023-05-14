Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami off for vacation

The celeb couple, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami, has jetted off to Doha to spend some quality time together.
Arjun has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami, and the duo has a son named Ayaan.
Arjun took to social media to share a video and pictures with the caption, “World Cup fever is still on! #dohadiaries #arneha.” Arjun started his career with the show Kartika in 2004. The actor shot to fame with Left Right Left. His other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna.
