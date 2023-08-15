Arjun Bijlani talks about his commitment to fitness

Zee TV’s show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, which explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamics. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, the show features the duo of Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti.

To look fit and dapper, Arjun is ensuring that his commitment to fitness shines through. With a demanding shooting schedule, finding time to work out does become a challenge sometimes. However, Arjun remains steadfast in his dedication to fitness and well-being, regardless of the circumstances.

Arjun says, “Life on the sets can be fast-paced and demanding, leaving little time for other things like exercise and entertainment. However, I never compromise on my commitment to fitness. I manage time in some way or another. In fact, I do my stretching and focus on core workouts during short breaks on the Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti set. You’ll find me not just rehearsing lines but doing push-ups and core exercises, sculpting both my character and my physique during my breaks.”