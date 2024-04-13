Arjun Bijlani’s character in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti sees a huge change

Arjun Bijlani is happy with his stint in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, as the show takes a turn.

Arjun says, “Portraying Shiv’s character has been exciting for me since day one. This character has gone through so many ups and downs that it is challenging for me as an actor, but I am loving it. I returned to the sets after a surgery and was informed about this new track. I am excited to try something new as it’s the first time I will be playing a character that has lapsed into child-like behaviour due to a shock. When I enact the scenes where I am supposed to behave in a child-like manner, my son becomes my inspiration as I keep observing his playful body language and expressions daily.”

While Arjun is excited to play a whole different side of his character, the upcoming track will see Shakti taking a stand to save her husband from all kind of allegations.