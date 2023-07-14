Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia's romantic song Sach Bata Mujhe out

ANI

Singing sensations Arjun Kanungo and Shirley Setia have come up with a romantic song titled Sach Bata Mujhe.

Featuring Shirley opposite Arjun Kanungo, Sach Bata Mujhe is a beautiful romantic song showcasing the story of two lovers expressing their emotions to each other and exploring their journey together.

Opening up about his experience of creating this song, Arjun said, “Sach Bata Mujhe is such a special song and definitely made with a lot of love. It’s the season of romance and I thought what better time to bring this song out for the audiences. Collaborating with Shirley was a lovely experience and we are hopeful that the audiences will enjoy and resonate with Sach Bata Mujhe.Shirley also shared her experience collaborating with Ajrun.

“Working on Sach Bata Mujhe with Arjun has been an incredible journey for me. We’ve created something special, and have put in hours of hard work in India, and in an entirely new country to bring the most authentic experience to our fans.