Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar head to London for their next film

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, who have recently wrapped shooting for an edgy thriller, The Ladykiller, have signed another film that pairs them together. They have left for London to begin work on this new film. The untitled romantic comedy features both in supremely fun and entertaining roles. Rumours have it that this project is set to be directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Arjun and Bhumi will start shooting post September 12 and will be shooting in and around London for about 30 days. The film will also be shot in Mumbai and maybe a few more cities of India. —TMS

#Mumbai